Tensions Escalate as Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Missile Strike
Russia claims a missile strike in Sumy targeted Ukrainian military, leading to accusations from Ukraine of a deliberate attack on civilians. Death toll rose to 35, with 117 wounded. The incident has drawn international condemnation and calls for accountability.
Russia has reported that two of its missiles struck a gathering of Ukrainian military officers in Sumy, leading to a tragic increase in casualties as the death toll on Monday rose to 35, with 117 people injured.
Ukraine has condemned the attack as a deliberate assault on civilians, with President Zelenskiy demanding a robust international response, citing the incident as evidence of Russia's intent to continue the conflict. Foreign Minister Sybiha labeled the attack a war crime and emphasized Kyiv's commitment to sharing information with international partners.
The incident has drawn criticism from Western leaders, with calls for a ceasefire echoing from global figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, highlighting the increasing urgency for peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)