Russia has reported that two of its missiles struck a gathering of Ukrainian military officers in Sumy, leading to a tragic increase in casualties as the death toll on Monday rose to 35, with 117 people injured.

Ukraine has condemned the attack as a deliberate assault on civilians, with President Zelenskiy demanding a robust international response, citing the incident as evidence of Russia's intent to continue the conflict. Foreign Minister Sybiha labeled the attack a war crime and emphasized Kyiv's commitment to sharing information with international partners.

The incident has drawn criticism from Western leaders, with calls for a ceasefire echoing from global figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, highlighting the increasing urgency for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)