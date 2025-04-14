Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Missile Strike

Russia claims a missile strike in Sumy targeted Ukrainian military, leading to accusations from Ukraine of a deliberate attack on civilians. Death toll rose to 35, with 117 wounded. The incident has drawn international condemnation and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:07 IST
Tensions Escalate as Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Missile Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has reported that two of its missiles struck a gathering of Ukrainian military officers in Sumy, leading to a tragic increase in casualties as the death toll on Monday rose to 35, with 117 people injured.

Ukraine has condemned the attack as a deliberate assault on civilians, with President Zelenskiy demanding a robust international response, citing the incident as evidence of Russia's intent to continue the conflict. Foreign Minister Sybiha labeled the attack a war crime and emphasized Kyiv's commitment to sharing information with international partners.

The incident has drawn criticism from Western leaders, with calls for a ceasefire echoing from global figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, highlighting the increasing urgency for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025