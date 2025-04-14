Left Menu

Empowerment Through Ambedkar's Vision: Rajasthan's Path to Inclusivity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the state's commitment to fulfilling Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of a discrimination-free society. The government has initiated various programs focused on empowering youth, women, farmers, and laborers, and enhancing inclusive development through schemes like the Ambedkar Sambal Yojana.

Updated: 14-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:22 IST
During the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Rajasthan International Center, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored Dr Ambedkar's global impact in promoting a discrimination-free society. Highlighting the state government's initiatives, he reinforced their dedication to realizing Ambedkar's egalitarian ideals.

Sharma outlined several government efforts, such as the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Sambal Yojana, aimed at infrastructure development in Scheduled Caste dominated villages, backed by a budget of Rs 250 crore. The scheme aligns with the state's broader mission of social upliftment.

In addition to infrastructure, the government has taken significant strides in adding beneficiaries to social security schemes and promoting educational opportunities. The provision of electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy patients further illustrates their commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized communities.

