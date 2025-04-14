Empowerment Through Ambedkar's Vision: Rajasthan's Path to Inclusivity

During the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Rajasthan International Center, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored Dr Ambedkar's global impact in promoting a discrimination-free society. Highlighting the state government's initiatives, he reinforced their dedication to realizing Ambedkar's egalitarian ideals.

Sharma outlined several government efforts, such as the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Sambal Yojana, aimed at infrastructure development in Scheduled Caste dominated villages, backed by a budget of Rs 250 crore. The scheme aligns with the state's broader mission of social upliftment.

In addition to infrastructure, the government has taken significant strides in adding beneficiaries to social security schemes and promoting educational opportunities. The provision of electric wheelchairs to muscular dystrophy patients further illustrates their commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized communities.

