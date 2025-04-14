Left Menu

Bhangar Unrest: ISF Clash with Police Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Protests by Indian Secular Front supporters against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to clashes with police in Bhangar, West Bengal. Police vehicles were torched and multiple injuries occurred. The ISF blamed both the BJP for inciting tension and the Trinamool Congress for suppressing the opposition. Legal action is underway.

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police in Bhangar, West Bengal, during protests against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act. The confrontation led to injuries and the torching of several police vehicles.

Police intercepted ISF supporters en route to a rally in central Kolkata's Ramlila Maidan. The ISF, encountering barricades near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, attempted to push through, resulting in escalated tensions and a violent clash. Official reports confirmed damage to police vehicles and injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.

ISF leader Naushad Siddique strongly condemned the Waqf Act, labeling it an attack on the Constitution and demanding its repeal. The current government faced criticism for its handling of the situation, while cases were filed against perpetrators identified during the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

