New Era for Administrative Justice: Lucknow CAT Gets its Own Building
The Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has inaugurated its own building after 38 years. The structure symbolizes a significant step in India's administrative justice system, completed with central funds. This development highlights the CAT's dedication to accessible, affordable justice and effective governance.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) reached a milestone with the inauguration of its own building, achieving a long-standing goal after nearly four decades. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the building in the city's Gomti Nagar area on Monday.
Established in 1987, the Lucknow CAT bench had operated from rented premises until now. The new building, which cost about Rs 25 crore in central funding, marks a defining moment in the evolution of the administrative justice system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noted Singh.
Highlighting the tribunal's commitment to accessible justice, Singh revealed that the CAT has resolved over 8.88 lakh of approximately 9.6 lakh cases since its inception, achieving a 93% disposal rate. The new building underscores this dedication, providing a functional space where justice can continue to thrive and evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre extension building in Nagpur.
Building A Developed Bharat: PM Modi's Tribute at Deekshabhoomi
Transforming Tamil Nadu: Building Greener, Liveable Cities
A Tribute to Ambedkar: Building Inclusive Bharat
Building Alliances: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Chinese Tensions