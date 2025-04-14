New Era for Administrative Justice: Lucknow CAT Gets its Own Building

The Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) reached a milestone with the inauguration of its own building, achieving a long-standing goal after nearly four decades. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the building in the city's Gomti Nagar area on Monday.

Established in 1987, the Lucknow CAT bench had operated from rented premises until now. The new building, which cost about Rs 25 crore in central funding, marks a defining moment in the evolution of the administrative justice system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noted Singh.

Highlighting the tribunal's commitment to accessible justice, Singh revealed that the CAT has resolved over 8.88 lakh of approximately 9.6 lakh cases since its inception, achieving a 93% disposal rate. The new building underscores this dedication, providing a functional space where justice can continue to thrive and evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)