Renewed Tensions as Russian Missiles Target Sumy

The northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy was targeted by a new wave of Russian missile and guided bomb attacks, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Sunday evening. This follows a deadly assault just a day earlier that claimed the lives of 35 individuals.

An official air force statement confirmed the launch of a missile towards Sumy but did not provide information regarding any potential casualties or property damage. Twenty minutes later, another statement revealed that Russian aircraft had deployed guided bombs on the city.

Local broadcaster Suspilne reported hearing an explosion in Sumy. However, further details regarding the impact remain undisclosed, leaving citizens in the northeastern city on high alert amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)