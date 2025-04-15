Left Menu

Trump's Border Strategy: Military Takes Control of Roosevelt Reservation

President Trump has transferred control of a 60-foot-wide federal buffer zone along the US-Mexico border to the Department of Defense. This move aims to sidestep legal restrictions on troop involvement in domestic law enforcement by designating the area as part of an Army base, allowing for potential detention of migrants.

President Donald Trump's administration is transferring a segment of land along the US-Mexico border to military control, a controversial move tying into border security strategy. The land, known as the Roosevelt Reservation, will be overseen by the Army, potentially allowing troops to detain trespassers, including migrants.

This shift is seen as a way to circumvent the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in domestic law enforcement unless the land is part of a military base. The administration's plan to involve soldiers in detaining migrants at the border could face legal challenges, according to presidential powers expert Elizabeth Gotein.

The Defense Department will engage in a 45-day control test at the Roosevelt Reservation's New Mexico segment. The Army will increase security measures and installation features. Experts argue the move seeks to address border security under the guise of military operations, raising important legal questions.

