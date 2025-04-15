Left Menu

Robert Vadra's Legal Tussles: A Deep Dive into the Land Deal Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra for questioning in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Haryana. Despite a previous summon in April, Vadra did not appear. The case also involves Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Vadra has faced questioning in other laundering cases.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:29 IST
Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Robert Vadra, prominent businessman and the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, for a crucial round of questioning in a land deal-linked money laundering case, as confirmed by official sources.

At 56, Vadra stands as a key figure in this investigation, having been initially summoned on April 8, a request he did not heed at the time. His involvement centers around a contentious land transaction in Haryana's Shikohpur, closely tied to political circles given his marriage to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP.

Once Vadra appears before the ED, his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is not Vadra's first brush with the agency, having been questioned in a different money laundering case previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

