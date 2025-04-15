Crisis Escalates: Hospital Strike in Gaza Alarms UN

The recent strike on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza has sparked serious concern at the United Nations. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is 'deeply alarmed,' according to his spokesperson, after Israeli forces targeted the healthcare facility last Sunday.

Incapacitating the hospital has dealt a significant blow to the beleaguered healthcare system in Gaza City. This attack further strains a region already suffering under immense pressure and depletes resources critical for treating the local population.

The incident highlights the escalating tension in the area, raising urgent questions about the protection of healthcare institutions in conflict zones. The UN's response underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)