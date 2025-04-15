Major Drug Bust in Bengaluru: 10 Arrested, Crores Worth Seized

The Bengaluru police have apprehended ten individuals, among them a foreign national, in connection with a series of drug busts in the city. Officials announced on Tuesday that drugs, cash, and vehicles worth an estimated Rs 6.77 crore were confiscated.

According to the police, nine of the ten arrested are from Kerala. The first case led to the arrest of a Kerala resident with 3.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, a mobile phone, and cash amounting to Rs 26 lakh. In another separate arrest, a foreign national was found in possession of one kilogram of MDMA crystal, alongside a mobile phone and a two-wheeler, collectively worth around Rs 2 crore.

The third incident saw the arrest of eight individuals from Kerala, who were found carrying 110 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy pills, with a street value of Rs 27 lakh, as per the police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)