Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Anil Tuteja, a former IAS officer involved in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The bail follows a previous Chhattisgarh High Court ruling. The scam involved high-level state officials and generated over Rs 2,000 crore in illegally obtained funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:45 IST
Supreme Court Grants Bail in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to release former IAS officer Anil Tuteja on bail concerning the significant Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The court acknowledged the extensive list of accused and witnesses yet to be interviewed.

During the proceedings, it emerged that Tuteja had been in custody since his April 2024 arrest under a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite the seriousness of the charges, the notification pointed to a prior ruling by the Chhattisgarh High Court that nullified a special court order due to the absence of the necessary government sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC. This section provides protection for public servants against prosecution for crimes committed in their official duties.

The Supreme Court highlighted that Tuteja had been incarcerated for about a year and noted the unchallenged status of the April 2025 High Court order. The maximum potential sentence for this case stands at seven years, aligning with principles used in a similar past judgment which also resulted in bail for another accused party. The court directed the ED to facilitate Tuteja's release on bail, emphasizing that it should adhere to strict conditions, such as surrendering his passport and ensuring compliance with forthcoming hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025