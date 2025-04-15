Supreme Court Grants Bail in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has decided to release former IAS officer Anil Tuteja on bail concerning the significant Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The court acknowledged the extensive list of accused and witnesses yet to be interviewed.

During the proceedings, it emerged that Tuteja had been in custody since his April 2024 arrest under a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite the seriousness of the charges, the notification pointed to a prior ruling by the Chhattisgarh High Court that nullified a special court order due to the absence of the necessary government sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC. This section provides protection for public servants against prosecution for crimes committed in their official duties.

The Supreme Court highlighted that Tuteja had been incarcerated for about a year and noted the unchallenged status of the April 2025 High Court order. The maximum potential sentence for this case stands at seven years, aligning with principles used in a similar past judgment which also resulted in bail for another accused party. The court directed the ED to facilitate Tuteja's release on bail, emphasizing that it should adhere to strict conditions, such as surrendering his passport and ensuring compliance with forthcoming hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)