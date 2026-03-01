Major Breakthrough: 15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant victory against extremism, fifteen Naxalites, including veteran leader Vikas, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police officials confirmed on Sunday. This major defection is seen as a dismantling of Naxalite operations in the strategic Raipur-Sambalpur corridor along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

The surrendered group, nine of whom are women, were members of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the Communist Party of India (Maoists), which has been active in the region. Their surrender is attributed to growing disillusionment with the group's ideology and hardships experienced in forested terrains, alongside influenced rehabilitation successes.

Authorities have continuously broadcast appeals through various media, encouraging militants to avail the government's financial and social support for rehabilitation. This move is part of a larger strategy aiming for the complete cessation of Naxalite activity in the region by 2026, as emphasized in the recent press briefing by ADGP Vivekanand Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)