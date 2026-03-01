Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: 15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Fifteen Naxalites, including a top leader, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, significantly weakening the movement in the Raipur-Sambalpur region. The event marks progress towards eliminating Naxalism by 2026, aided by the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policies. Security forces continue efforts to dismantle extremist networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahasamund | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:23 IST
Major Breakthrough: 15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory against extremism, fifteen Naxalites, including veteran leader Vikas, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police officials confirmed on Sunday. This major defection is seen as a dismantling of Naxalite operations in the strategic Raipur-Sambalpur corridor along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

The surrendered group, nine of whom are women, were members of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the Communist Party of India (Maoists), which has been active in the region. Their surrender is attributed to growing disillusionment with the group's ideology and hardships experienced in forested terrains, alongside influenced rehabilitation successes.

Authorities have continuously broadcast appeals through various media, encouraging militants to avail the government's financial and social support for rehabilitation. This move is part of a larger strategy aiming for the complete cessation of Naxalite activity in the region by 2026, as emphasized in the recent press briefing by ADGP Vivekanand Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026