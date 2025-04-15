Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Field Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli airstrike hit a field hospital in Gaza, killing a medic and wounding nine. The strike is part of ongoing hostilities, with hospitals previously targeted amid accusations against Hamas. Israel began retaliation after Hamas attacked in October 2023, leading to mass casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza's Muwasi area on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a medic and wounding nine others, hospital officials reported.

The airstrike occurred as hundreds of thousands sought refuge in sprawling tent camps. Hospital spokesman Saber Mohammed confirmed that both patients and medics were among the wounded, with two patients critically injured.

Amidst accusations of using hospitals for military purposes, Israel has hit medical facilities during the ongoing 18-month conflict, which erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing over 1,200 people. The recent offensive has left over 51,000 dead and displaced approximately 90% of Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

