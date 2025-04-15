Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Field Hospital Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza's Muwasi area on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a medic and wounding nine others, hospital officials reported.

The airstrike occurred as hundreds of thousands sought refuge in sprawling tent camps. Hospital spokesman Saber Mohammed confirmed that both patients and medics were among the wounded, with two patients critically injured.

Amidst accusations of using hospitals for military purposes, Israel has hit medical facilities during the ongoing 18-month conflict, which erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing over 1,200 people. The recent offensive has left over 51,000 dead and displaced approximately 90% of Gaza's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)