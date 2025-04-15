Tensions Rise: Rijiju Accuses Banerjee of Inciting Violence Over Waqf Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has leveled serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her remarks have incited violence in the state. Rijiju criticized Banerjee for her refusal to implement the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning the legality of her stance given her constitutional responsibilities.

Addressing media queries, Rijiju expressed disbelief and concern over Banerjee's declaration of non-compliance with a law enacted by the Parliament, underscoring the importance of upholding constitutional duties in a democratic framework.

The situation in West Bengal's Bhangar area remains tense following fresh outbreaks of violence connected to the controversial Act. This follows earlier incidents in Murshidabad, intensifying scrutiny on the state's handling of the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)