Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Rijiju Accuses Banerjee of Inciting Violence Over Waqf Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence over her refusal to implement the Waqf Amendment Act. Rijiju questioned Banerjee's stance, emphasizing her constitutional obligations. Recent violence in West Bengal, purportedly linked to the Act, has heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST
Tensions Rise: Rijiju Accuses Banerjee of Inciting Violence Over Waqf Act
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has leveled serious accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her remarks have incited violence in the state. Rijiju criticized Banerjee for her refusal to implement the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning the legality of her stance given her constitutional responsibilities.

Addressing media queries, Rijiju expressed disbelief and concern over Banerjee's declaration of non-compliance with a law enacted by the Parliament, underscoring the importance of upholding constitutional duties in a democratic framework.

The situation in West Bengal's Bhangar area remains tense following fresh outbreaks of violence connected to the controversial Act. This follows earlier incidents in Murshidabad, intensifying scrutiny on the state's handling of the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025