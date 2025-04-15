Left Menu

China and Vietnam Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Challenges

China and Vietnam issued a joint statement supporting the World Trade Organization's multilateral trade regime, opposing unilateralism, and showing interest in cooperating on key minerals during President Xi Jinping's visit. They signed 45 agreements and discussed partnerships with BRICS, amid looming U.S. tariffs on both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:27 IST
China and Vietnam Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit:

China and Vietnam have solidified their diplomatic relations by endorsing the World Trade Organization's multilateral trade framework. President Xi Jinping, concluding his two-day visit, outlined a strong stance against unilateralism, aligning with Vietnam in a joint statement issued Tuesday.

Xi's visit comes as China faces significant U.S. tariffs, while Vietnam aims to mitigate similar impending U.S. duties. The joint statement stressed the need for multilateralism amid global uncertainty. While U.S. President Donald Trump accused them of plotting against the U.S., Vietnam also expressed openness to pursuing a deeper partnership with the BRICS nations.

Additionally, both countries have agreed on collaborations in the mineral sector. Among the 45 agreements signed were deals focusing on supply chains and railway cooperation. This visit lays a foundation for strategic partnerships, despite mounting international trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025