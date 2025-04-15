China and Vietnam Strengthen Ties Amid Global Trade Challenges
China and Vietnam issued a joint statement supporting the World Trade Organization's multilateral trade regime, opposing unilateralism, and showing interest in cooperating on key minerals during President Xi Jinping's visit. They signed 45 agreements and discussed partnerships with BRICS, amid looming U.S. tariffs on both countries.
China and Vietnam have solidified their diplomatic relations by endorsing the World Trade Organization's multilateral trade framework. President Xi Jinping, concluding his two-day visit, outlined a strong stance against unilateralism, aligning with Vietnam in a joint statement issued Tuesday.
Xi's visit comes as China faces significant U.S. tariffs, while Vietnam aims to mitigate similar impending U.S. duties. The joint statement stressed the need for multilateralism amid global uncertainty. While U.S. President Donald Trump accused them of plotting against the U.S., Vietnam also expressed openness to pursuing a deeper partnership with the BRICS nations.
Additionally, both countries have agreed on collaborations in the mineral sector. Among the 45 agreements signed were deals focusing on supply chains and railway cooperation. This visit lays a foundation for strategic partnerships, despite mounting international trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
