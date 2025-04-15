Left Menu

Controversy Intensifies Over Himachal Pradesh's Solar Project

Himachal Pradesh Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has threatened privileged motion proceedings against MLAs accusing him of corruption in a solar project. He claims the accusations are baseless and challenges the BJP to provide evidence. The controversy includes sensitive allegations surrounding a former engineer’s death and raised project costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:06 IST
Anirudh Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over a solar project in Himachal Pradesh, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has threatened MLAs with privilege motions, countering accusations of cost escalation and corruption in the venture.

Singh dismissed the allegations by BJP MLA Bikram Singh as unfounded, demanding evidence to support claims of corruption and linking recent controversy to the death of former Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. Singh stressed the project's higher cost was due to diverse weather conditions and refuted cost escalation, alleging that document preparation had no foul play.

The episode took a darker turn with questions about Negi's death, sparking calls for a CBI inquiry, which Singh suggested should be directed at national authorities. Meanwhile, the higher cost of the Himachal project compared to Gujarat's remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

