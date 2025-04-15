Controversy Intensifies Over Himachal Pradesh's Solar Project

In a heated exchange over a solar project in Himachal Pradesh, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has threatened MLAs with privilege motions, countering accusations of cost escalation and corruption in the venture.

Singh dismissed the allegations by BJP MLA Bikram Singh as unfounded, demanding evidence to support claims of corruption and linking recent controversy to the death of former Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. Singh stressed the project's higher cost was due to diverse weather conditions and refuted cost escalation, alleging that document preparation had no foul play.

The episode took a darker turn with questions about Negi's death, sparking calls for a CBI inquiry, which Singh suggested should be directed at national authorities. Meanwhile, the higher cost of the Himachal project compared to Gujarat's remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)