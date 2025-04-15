Tragic Turn: Joke Between Friends Leads to Murder

A light-hearted banter took a tragic turn in Pardi, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, Jitendra alias Jitu Raju Jaydev.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Navin Nagar, where Jaydev was visiting a friend, alongside Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri. The joke involved hiding mobile phones, and tensions escalated during the exchange.

After a heated argument and a slap, Manikpuri left and later returned with a stick, allegedly attacking Jaydev who succumbed to his injuries. Manikpuri has been arrested for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)