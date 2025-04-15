Tragic Turn: Joke Between Friends Leads to Murder
A light-hearted joke turned deadly in Pardi, resulting in the murder of Jitendra Jaydev, allegedly by his friend Itwaridas Manikpuri. After an argument over a misplaced phone, tensions escalated, leading to a fatal attack. Manikpuri was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A light-hearted banter took a tragic turn in Pardi, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man, Jitendra alias Jitu Raju Jaydev.
The incident occurred on Friday evening in Navin Nagar, where Jaydev was visiting a friend, alongside Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri. The joke involved hiding mobile phones, and tensions escalated during the exchange.
After a heated argument and a slap, Manikpuri left and later returned with a stick, allegedly attacking Jaydev who succumbed to his injuries. Manikpuri has been arrested for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the probe continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Fights Dengue: MCD's Crackdown on Mosquito Breeding
Norwegian Athletics Coach Fights Abuse Allegations in Emotional Trial
Blaze Erupts in Noida Factory, Firefighters Battle Flames
Legal Battle: Marine Le Pen's Fight Against Embezzlement Conviction
Gaza Crisis Deepens: Over 300 Children Killed in 10 Days Amid Renewed Fighting