Sisters Stand Firm: Wedding Halted Over Dowry Dispute

The wedding of sisters Shivani and Bharti was called off after a dowry dispute escalated into violence. The brides' family, from Samadpur village, accused the grooms' side of unlawful demands and assault. A police complaint has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated wedding of two sisters, Shivani and Bharti from Samadpur village, came to an abrupt halt due to an escalating dowry dispute. The grooms' families allegedly demanded a vehicle, in addition to the previously agreed dowry of Rs 6 lakh and other items.

The brides' father, Sunil, attempted to reason with the grooms' side, pointing out that all promised dowry items had been delivered. This led to a heated argument that turned physical, prompting the brides to call off the nuptials.

The brides' family has lodged a complaint with the local women's police, accusing the grooms' side of making unlawful dowry demands and physical assault. Circle officer Himanshu Kumar confirmed receipt of the complaint and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

