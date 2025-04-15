India Secures Extended Haj Quota in 2025 Amid Global Constraints and Reforms

In a significant development that reflects India’s growing global engagement and commitment to serving its citizens, especially the Muslim community, the Government of India has successfully negotiated an increased allocation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2025. This comes in the backdrop of stricter regulations and space limitations enforced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all participating countries this year.

Record Increase in India’s Haj Quota

India’s Haj quota, which stood at 136,020 in 2014, has seen a steady increase over the years, reaching 175,025 in 2025. This growth is a result of sustained diplomatic and intergovernmental engagements between India and Saudi Arabia. While the total global quota is finalized by Saudi authorities closer to the pilgrimage, India’s ability to secure such a large allotment underlines the Government’s proactive approach.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI), is managing 122,518 of the total pilgrims for 2025. The Haj Committee has successfully completed the necessary arrangements in line with Saudi Arabia’s requirements — including finalization of flight schedules, accommodation, Mina camp allocations, transportation, and various auxiliary services. These logistics were meticulously planned and executed within the timelines stipulated by Saudi authorities.

Private Sector Participation and Regulatory Changes

The remaining portion of the Indian quota is traditionally assigned to Private Tour Operators (PTOs). However, due to newly introduced Saudi Arabian guidelines this year, the Ministry of Minority Affairs streamlined the process by consolidating more than 800 PTOs into 26 legal entities, known as Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs). This measure was intended to enhance accountability, compliance, and efficiency.

Despite this proactive restructuring, several CHGOs failed to adhere to crucial deadlines for signing essential contracts related to Mina accommodation, transportation, and other mandatory services. These contracts are a prerequisite under Saudi regulations to ensure pilgrim safety and logistical viability, especially given the extreme summer conditions in Mina — a key site for several core Haj rituals.

The delays caused by the CHGOs raised serious concerns with the Saudi Haj Ministry. Given the extremely limited space in Mina and the risks associated with overcrowding and heat-related incidents, the Saudi authorities took a firm stance and announced they would not extend deadlines for any participating country.

High-Level Intervention by Indian Government

In light of these developments, the Government of India launched high-level diplomatic efforts to safeguard the interests of Indian pilgrims. The matter was pursued vigorously with the Saudi government, including at the ministerial level. The Government emphasized the need to ensure that the maximum number of Indian pilgrims could fulfill their religious obligations without compromising on safety or regulatory norms.

Thanks to these continued efforts, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah agreed to reopen the Nusuk Portal — the central digital platform for Haj arrangements — specifically for Indian CHGOs. This move allows CHGOs to resume their pending arrangements for approximately 10,000 pilgrims, based on the current availability of space in Mina.

Urgent Action Required from CHGOs

Following this breakthrough, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued clear directives to all 26 CHGOs to act immediately and finalize all contractual obligations through the reopened Nusuk Portal. These include arrangements for Mina camps, accommodations in Makkah and Madinah, internal transportation, and pilgrim services.

The Ministry has also reiterated its appreciation for the cooperation extended by Saudi authorities and continues to hope that any additional space availability will be used to accommodate more Indian pilgrims in the coming weeks.

Commitment to Indian Pilgrims

The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every eligible and selected pilgrim can undertake the Haj pilgrimage with dignity, safety, and comfort. Through policy reforms, digitized systems, and international diplomacy, India continues to enhance the experience of Haj pilgrims year after year.

As the final preparations for Haj 2025 enter their crucial phase, the Government calls upon all stakeholders — especially CHGOs — to fulfill their responsibilities with utmost urgency and sincerity, ensuring that no eligible pilgrim is left behind due to procedural lapses.