National Herald Case Sparks Accusations of Vendetta Politics

The Congress is decrying an ED chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald as a political vendetta. The party argues the case is unfounded and an attempt to silence its leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, who opposes the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:18 IST
The Congress party has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald case as politically motivated, alleging vendetta by the current government. The ED documents claim involvement in money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress leaders, including spokesperson Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi, have condemned the charges. They characterize the case as a baseless attack on the party's leadership, orchestrated by the ruling powers to intimidate opponents. Ramesh declared that despite the charges, the Congress will not be silenced and believes the truth will prevail.

Central to the controversy is the ED's seizure of assets worth Rs 661 crore related to the National Herald. The move is seen by Congress as an attempt to deter Rahul Gandhi's criticisms of the government. The intricate case continues to unfold, awaiting further judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

