Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Oman's Sultan Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump conversed with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said regarding support for nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Oman is facilitating these talks, with the next round scheduled in Muscat on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a diplomatic effort to support nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone conversation with Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's ruler, according to the Omani state news agency.

Oman, continuing its role as a mediator, has agreed to host the ongoing negotiations. A second round of these critical talks is planned for Saturday in Muscat, reinforcing Oman's significant position in facilitating international dialogue.

This conversation underscores the strategic importance of Oman in Middle Eastern diplomacy, especially concerning U.S.-Iranian relations, which remain a pivotal issue in the region.

