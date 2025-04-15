Tensions Rise Amid Hanuman Jayanti Procession Clashes

Tensions escalated on Tuesday as police registered a case against activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organizations. The groups allegedly caused chaos while demanding action against individuals who reportedly pelted stones at a Hanuman Jayanti procession last week.

On Monday, activists gathered at Hanuman Chowk to protest the stone-pelting incidents that marred the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 12. Police intervened and prevented the activists from congregating near a mosque in the Colonelganj area, which had witnessed a community clash during the procession.

Kotwali police station in-charge Brijmohan Bhadoriya confirmed an FIR has been filed against 20-25 individuals, including Ranjeet Khatik, Ashish Raghuvanshi, and Manish Sharma, for allegedly disturbing the peace. While the investigation continues, no arrests have been made thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)