Ensuring Clean Water: Shakroli Water Supply Project Kicks Off in Shimla
The Shakroli water supply project in Shimla aims to provide continuous clean drinking water to residents, complying with WHO standards. SUEZ India and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited are conducting a campaign to raise awareness, collaborating with a local NGO for effective public engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to provide continuous clean water to Shimla residents, a public consultation and awareness campaign for the Shakroli water supply project was launched on Tuesday.
Conducted by SUEZ India in partnership with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, this initiative includes door-to-door outreach in the Dhalli and Mashobra areas.
A spokesperson highlighted the campaign's goal to meet WHO drinking water standards and reduce water-borne diseases. An NGO partner supports field teams in spreading the message as the campaign progresses over the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expanded Access to Clean Water for KwaXimba as R378M Treatment Plant Nears Completion
Clean Water and Sanitation: Building Blocks of Child Health in India
Public Consultations for 2025 Ward Delimitation Process in Mpumalanga
DDWS Leads Clean Water and Sanitation Campaign for Poshan Pakhwada 2025
Clean Water Flow Revolution Transforms Uttar Pradesh Villages