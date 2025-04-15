Ensuring Clean Water: Shakroli Water Supply Project Kicks Off in Shimla

In a bid to provide continuous clean water to Shimla residents, a public consultation and awareness campaign for the Shakroli water supply project was launched on Tuesday.

Conducted by SUEZ India in partnership with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, this initiative includes door-to-door outreach in the Dhalli and Mashobra areas.

A spokesperson highlighted the campaign's goal to meet WHO drinking water standards and reduce water-borne diseases. An NGO partner supports field teams in spreading the message as the campaign progresses over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)