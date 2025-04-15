Left Menu

Ensuring Clean Water: Shakroli Water Supply Project Kicks Off in Shimla

The Shakroli water supply project in Shimla aims to provide continuous clean drinking water to residents, complying with WHO standards. SUEZ India and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited are conducting a campaign to raise awareness, collaborating with a local NGO for effective public engagement.

In a bid to provide continuous clean water to Shimla residents, a public consultation and awareness campaign for the Shakroli water supply project was launched on Tuesday.

Conducted by SUEZ India in partnership with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, this initiative includes door-to-door outreach in the Dhalli and Mashobra areas.

A spokesperson highlighted the campaign's goal to meet WHO drinking water standards and reduce water-borne diseases. An NGO partner supports field teams in spreading the message as the campaign progresses over the coming months.

