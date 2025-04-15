Left Menu

India Denounces Pakistan's Critique of Waqf Amendment Act

India has rejected Pakistan's criticism of its Waqf Amendment Act, urging Islamabad to reflect on its own poor record in safeguarding minority rights. The Indian External Affairs Ministry has labeled Pakistan's comments as 'motivated and baseless,' affirming the issue as an internal matter.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, labeled Islamabad's stance as 'motivated and baseless,' emphasizing that Pakistan lacks standing to comment on India's internal matters.

This comes in response to Pakistan's allegations that the Waqf law infringes on the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims, a claim India robustly refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

