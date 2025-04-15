India Denounces Pakistan's Critique of Waqf Amendment Act

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's critique of the Waqf Amendment Act, urging the neighboring nation to introspect on its own dismal track record regarding minority rights protection.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, labeled Islamabad's stance as 'motivated and baseless,' emphasizing that Pakistan lacks standing to comment on India's internal matters.

This comes in response to Pakistan's allegations that the Waqf law infringes on the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims, a claim India robustly refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)