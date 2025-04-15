India Denounces Pakistan's Critique of Waqf Amendment Act
India has rejected Pakistan's criticism of its Waqf Amendment Act, urging Islamabad to reflect on its own poor record in safeguarding minority rights. The Indian External Affairs Ministry has labeled Pakistan's comments as 'motivated and baseless,' affirming the issue as an internal matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's critique of the Waqf Amendment Act, urging the neighboring nation to introspect on its own dismal track record regarding minority rights protection.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, labeled Islamabad's stance as 'motivated and baseless,' emphasizing that Pakistan lacks standing to comment on India's internal matters.
This comes in response to Pakistan's allegations that the Waqf law infringes on the religious and economic rights of Indian Muslims, a claim India robustly refutes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Criticism Mounts Against Naidu's Privatization Policies
Kerala Culture Minister Defends Controversial Film L2: Empuraan Amid Criticism
Moldova's Diplomatic Drama: Pro-Kremlin Lawmaker's Escape Sparks Tensions
Justice Department Shifts Stance on Georgia Voting Law Challenge
NZ Health & Safety Laws Reformed to Boost Access for Outdoor Recreation