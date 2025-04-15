Late-Night Escapade Ends in Gunfire at Gurugram Eatery
Two individuals, one a minor, were involved in a shooting incident following a confrontation at a Gurugram eatery. After chasing the victim, they fired a bullet, injuring him. An FIR was lodged, and police swiftly apprehended the suspects, seizing the involved car and ammunition.
In Gurugram, a late-night confrontation at an eatery escalated into a dangerous shootout involving two young individuals, including a minor, who have since been apprehended by local authorities.
The incident unfolded after an argument at the eatery near the Millennium City Centre metro station, leading to a high-speed chase. The suspects allegedly fired at the victim's car, hitting him in the hand before fleeing.
Gurugram Police quickly registered an FIR and began their investigation, culminating in the arrest of one suspect and the detention of another. The seized vehicle and recovered ammunition are pivotal in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
