Late-Night Escapade Ends in Gunfire at Gurugram Eatery

In Gurugram, a late-night confrontation at an eatery escalated into a dangerous shootout involving two young individuals, including a minor, who have since been apprehended by local authorities.

The incident unfolded after an argument at the eatery near the Millennium City Centre metro station, leading to a high-speed chase. The suspects allegedly fired at the victim's car, hitting him in the hand before fleeing.

Gurugram Police quickly registered an FIR and began their investigation, culminating in the arrest of one suspect and the detention of another. The seized vehicle and recovered ammunition are pivotal in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)