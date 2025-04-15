Global Powers Unite to Pledge Aid Amid Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
The EU and Britain vow increased aid for Sudan amid a war that has displaced millions. A London conference sought international coherence, though Sudan criticized its exclusion. Calls for ceasefire and civilian rule were emphasized as foreign powers pledged financial support to address the humanitarian crisis.
At a pivotal conference in London, the European Union and Britain committed to boosting aid for Sudan, a nation grappling with the dire consequences of an ongoing war that has displaced millions and caused widespread devastation. The summit, marking two years since the onset of conflict, aimed to harmonize the global response even as Sudan criticized its exclusion due to uninvited representatives from opposing factions.
Echoing international urgency, conference co-chairs demanded an immediate, permanent ceasefire and backed a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan. The dialogue underscored the critical importance of Sudan's territorial integrity and a non-interference stance by foreign actors amid heightened tensions drawing in global powers.
Acknowledging the gravity of the crisis, the EU pledged 522 million euros while Britain announced an additional 120 million pounds in aid. This urgent call to action highlighted the stark reality faced by 30 million Sudanese in desperate need, with allegations of systemic war crimes looming large.

