France Battles Rising Drug Crime: Terrorist Attacks on Prisons Surge
France's Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin deemed attacks on prisons as terrorism. These targeted assaults were linked to efforts against drug trade. Authorities plan new high-security measures against gangsters. The rise in drug crime supports far-right politics, prompting new anti-drug trafficking laws.
France is witnessing a wave of violence as prison attacks across the nation are being investigated as acts of terrorism, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.
Holding fast amid the crisis, Darmanin emphasized the government's resolve to dismantle drug networks, despite the increasing threats.
New strategies include building high-security prisons and legislative efforts to combat drug crime as the nation contends with political shifts fueled by public concern.
