Left Menu

Supreme Court Penalizes Police for Misuse of FIRs in Civil Disputes

The Supreme Court fined Uttar Pradesh police officials for filing an FIR in a civil property dispute. The Court reiterated that misuse of FIRs in such cases violates previous judgments. Despite rejections from a magisterial court, police lodged an FIR against the Biranis, leading to a court challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:45 IST
Supreme Court Penalizes Police for Misuse of FIRs in Civil Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on two Uttar Pradesh police officials for registering an FIR in a civil property dispute. The bench highlighted the rising trend of filing criminal cases for civil issues, branding it unacceptable.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, underscored that converting civil matters into criminal cases is a violation of previous judgments. The fine imposed on the officers is non-negotiable.

Despite a Kanpur magisterial court rejecting Shilpi Gupta's pleas for criminal action against the Biranis, the police lodged an FIR. This was challenged up to the Supreme Court, emphasizing lapses in legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025