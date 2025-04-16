Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shakes Kabirdham Collectorate

The Kabirdham collectorate in Chhattisgarh was subjected to a bomb threat via email, leading police to perform a comprehensive search. An unidentified individual claimed an explosive device was planted in the office, prompting a swift response involving bomb and dog squads. No suspicious items were discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kawardha | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:13 IST
Bomb Threat Shakes Kabirdham Collectorate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh experienced a tense situation after receiving a bomb threat through email, authorities reported. This incident led to an immediate and thorough search by local police forces.

Officials said the threat was emailed to the official address of the Kabirdham collector, in which an anonymous sender claimed an improvised explosive device was planted in their office. The email stated the device would detonate by 2:30 PM, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel.

Police, including bomb disposal and dog squads, searched the premises in Kawardha, the district headquarters, but found nothing suspicious. Meanwhile, the cyber wing of the police has launched an investigation to identify the source of the email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025