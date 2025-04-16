Bomb Threat Shakes Kabirdham Collectorate

The Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh experienced a tense situation after receiving a bomb threat through email, authorities reported. This incident led to an immediate and thorough search by local police forces.

Officials said the threat was emailed to the official address of the Kabirdham collector, in which an anonymous sender claimed an improvised explosive device was planted in their office. The email stated the device would detonate by 2:30 PM, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel.

Police, including bomb disposal and dog squads, searched the premises in Kawardha, the district headquarters, but found nothing suspicious. Meanwhile, the cyber wing of the police has launched an investigation to identify the source of the email.

(With inputs from agencies.)