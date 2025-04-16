Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud Ends in Double Tragedy in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law using an axe before committing suicide. The incident unfolded in Hathipur Kuria village, where Rajpal Satya allegedly attacked Sumitra during a dispute. The accused then hanged himself. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district when a man allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law before committing suicide, according to the police.

This shocking event took place in Hathipur Kuria village on Tuesday under the Kant police station jurisdiction. Rajpal Satya, 70, reportedly killed Sumitra, 30, during an argument, using an axe.

Authorities discovered Rajpal's body hanging from a tree on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

