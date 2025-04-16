Tragic Family Feud Ends in Double Tragedy in Shahjahanpur

A tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district when a man allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law before committing suicide, according to the police.

This shocking event took place in Hathipur Kuria village on Tuesday under the Kant police station jurisdiction. Rajpal Satya, 70, reportedly killed Sumitra, 30, during an argument, using an axe.

Authorities discovered Rajpal's body hanging from a tree on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)