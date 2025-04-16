Mystery Surrounds Businessman's Disappearance and Murder in Thane Forest

A powerloom owner and real estate developer from Bhiwandi, Faradhi Sheikh, was discovered dead in a forest near Thane, sparking a murder investigation. Police suspect the killing relates to professional rivalries or financial disputes.

Sheikh was last seen heading out after a family event on April 11. His abandoned scooter was found in a forest area, leading to an extensive search and the discovery of his body. CCTV footage showed an unknown pillion rider with him earlier.

Police are examining multiple leads and seek to identify the mystery rider and misused SIM card. Investigations include scrutinizing Sheikh's real estate activities and potential motives for his murder.

