Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Businessman's Disappearance and Murder in Thane Forest

Faradhi Sheikh, a powerloom unit owner and real estate developer from Bhiwandi, was found dead in a Thane district forest. Police suspect murder, with ongoing investigations into unidentified suspects and motives, including professional rivalries. Sheikh went missing after attending a family event, and his scooter was found abandoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:04 IST
Mystery Surrounds Businessman's Disappearance and Murder in Thane Forest
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A powerloom owner and real estate developer from Bhiwandi, Faradhi Sheikh, was discovered dead in a forest near Thane, sparking a murder investigation. Police suspect the killing relates to professional rivalries or financial disputes.

Sheikh was last seen heading out after a family event on April 11. His abandoned scooter was found in a forest area, leading to an extensive search and the discovery of his body. CCTV footage showed an unknown pillion rider with him earlier.

Police are examining multiple leads and seek to identify the mystery rider and misused SIM card. Investigations include scrutinizing Sheikh's real estate activities and potential motives for his murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025