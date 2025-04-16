Delhi Police Cracks Down on Interstate Drug Network

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a segment of an interstate drug network, resulting in the arrest of two peddlers. Among those detained was a Nigerian national, as the police confiscated 89.20 grams of heroin and 3.29 grams of methamphetamine during the operation.

One suspect, identified as Sanjay, aged 24, was apprehended during a targeted sweep on MB Road in south Delhi. The police discovered 73.97 grams of heroin in his possession. During interrogation, Sanjay disclosed that he procured the narcotics through a Nigerian contact he connected with on social media platforms.

Acting promptly on this information, the police traced and captured the Nigerian national, Chukwunonso, 32, in Mehrauli on the same day. Chukwunonso, in India on a medical visa since December 2024, was found with 15.23 grams of heroin and 3.29 grams of MD, having been lured into drug trafficking by another Nigerian.

(With inputs from agencies.)