Mizoram and Assam Set for Crucial Talks to Resolve Border Dispute
A seven-member Mizoram delegation is set to meet with Assam officials in Guwahati to address the longstanding border dispute between the states. Led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, the meeting aims to finalize plans for ministerial-level talks, following previous agreements to maintain peace along the border.
A delegation from Mizoram will travel to Guwahati on April 24 to discuss ongoing border issues with Assam. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for upcoming ministerial discussions.
Mizoram's Home Secretary Vanlalmawia will head the team, while Assam will likely be represented by a top official from its Border Protection and Development Department. The talks will focus on finalizing procedures to ensure future dialogue.
This latest meeting follows past discussions aimed at maintaining peace along the border. The longstanding dispute stems from colonial-era demarcations, and both states claim overlapping areas.
