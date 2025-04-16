Diplomatic Defamation: High Court Drama between Gokhale and Puri Unfolds

In a high-profile defamation case, TMC MP Saket Gokhale expressed his willingness to settle disputes with former UN diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, whom he allegedly defamed. Gokhale was previously ordered by the Delhi High Court to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages and issue a public apology.

However, Puri denied any settlement, claiming the baseless nature of Gokhale's allegations against her. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has reserved the order on Gokhale's plea to overturn the court's ruling while seeking leniency due to Gokhale's financial constraints.

Puri's claims of reputational harm arise from Gokhale's allegations about her financial dealings related to a Geneva apartment, which had broader implications involving BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri. The case raises questions about accountability in public disclosures and the influence of financial disputes on political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)