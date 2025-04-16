Chhattisgarh: Kabirdham collectorate gets bomb threat; turns out to be hoax

Left Menu

PTI | Kawardha | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:15 IST
The Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, an official said. The threat message was received on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector, following which police were alerted, Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel told PTI.

The email, sent by an unidentified person, stated "an improvised explosive device was planted in the Collectorate office and we will blow it up by 2.30 pm", he said.

The collectorate is located in Kawardha, the headquarters of the Kabirdham district.

A police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises. An anti-landmine vehicle and quick response team were also deployed at the spot, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the entire Collectorate office was evacuated and entry of common citizens was temporarily prohibited, he said.

"During the search, no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found anywhere in the premises, and the threat was declared a hoax," the official said.

The police's cyber wing has launched an investigation to trace the source of the email, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours or disturb peace through false threats, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

