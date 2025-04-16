India Champions Clean Sport at NADA Conference During Play True Week 2025

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India successfully hosted a landmark conference titled “Building Together a Clean Sport Ecosystem” at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, marking a significant stride in India’s commitment to promoting integrity and fairness in sports. Held as a key initiative under Play True Week 2025, the event gathered a wide cross-section of stakeholders from across the country and the globe to deliberate on the evolving anti-doping landscape and to strengthen India’s clean sport mission.

A Powerful Start: Vision for a Clean and Olympic-Ready India

The conference was inaugurated by Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India, who underscored the vital role of a credible and robust anti-doping infrastructure as India aspires to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games. “A sporting powerhouse must be a clean sport leader. Our bid for 2036 must be rooted in a value-driven sporting culture, where fairness, ethics, and anti-doping practices are paramount,” she stated.

Global Participation and Support: WADA’s Praise for India

In a strong show of international support, Dr. Mayumi Yaya Yamamoto, Director of the Asia/Oceania Office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), applauded NADA India’s initiatives and ongoing educational efforts under the global Play True Campaign. She highlighted the significance of the “It Starts With Me” movement, stressing that clean sport begins with individual responsibility—be it athletes, coaches, or administrators.

“India has demonstrated great commitment in aligning with global anti-doping norms, and the outreach to regional communities through multi-language education is truly commendable,” Dr. Yamamoto noted.

Major Milestone: Launch of Fair Play Guide in 10 Regional Languages

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of NADA India’s ‘Fair Play Guide’ in ten regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, and Odia. This initiative is aimed at breaking linguistic barriers and making clean sport education more inclusive and accessible to athletes across all corners of India.

The guide outlines fundamental anti-doping rules, responsibilities of athletes and support personnel, guidance on Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), and practical advice for navigating doping control processes.

Symbolic and Impactful: The Fair Play Pledge

In a moment of unity and purpose, all attendees participated in a pledge signing ceremony, vowing to uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and clean competition. Athletes, coaches, administrators, and medical professionals collectively reaffirmed their commitment to a doping-free sporting environment.

Insightful Discussions: Policy, Education, Testing, and Athlete Welfare

The conference featured a series of high-level panel discussions on key anti-doping themes:

Strengthening Anti-Doping Policy and Enforcement Policy experts discussed the need for ongoing legal and procedural reforms, better coordination between agencies, and enhanced deterrents against doping violations.

Expanding Education and Testing Frameworks Educators and testing officials outlined innovative approaches to anti-doping education, including digital platforms, interactive learning modules, and targeted outreach to youth athletes.

Therapeutic Use Exemptions and Athlete Rights A dedicated session explored the challenges athletes face in securing TUEs, with medical professionals emphasizing the need for transparency, accessibility, and better awareness of medical exemptions.

Empowering Coaches and Grassroots Programs Discussions emphasized the influential role coaches play in shaping ethical behavior among athletes, with calls to integrate anti-doping education into grassroots and community-level programs.

Diverse Participation: A National Dialogue

The event brought together over 200 participants, including:

National and state-level athletes

Representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs)

Officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Sports medicine professionals

Academic researchers and educators

Legal experts and compliance officers

Their collaborative engagement made the event not just a knowledge-sharing platform but also a think tank for innovative, future-ready solutions in clean sport promotion.

Looking Ahead: India’s Anti-Doping Roadmap

With an eye on 2036 and beyond, NADA India reaffirmed its long-term vision of making the country a global model for ethical sport. Key strategies include:

Expansion of regional outreach and language-based education

Technology-enabled testing and reporting systems

Youth-focused awareness campaigns

International partnerships with WADA and other NADOs

Conclusion: Unity for a Common Cause

The NADA India conference underscored the collective will and readiness of India’s sporting ecosystem to stand together against doping. Through education, accountability, and innovation, the nation is laying the foundation for a future where sporting excellence and ethical conduct go hand in hand.

As Play True Week 2025 continues to inspire action across the globe, India’s contribution has clearly resonated, with this event serving as a beacon of collaboration and conviction for clean sport.