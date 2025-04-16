EU Fast-Tracks Asylum Processes Amid Migration Pressure

The European Union is moving to speed up the asylum process for migrants originating from Bangladesh, Colombia, Morocco, and Tunisia. The European Commission has proposed that applications from these countries be fast-tracked, allowing for quicker decisions and deportations, as announced on Wednesday.

This new strategy is part of a broader effort to manage the EU's migration challenges. The commission's plan also includes designating countries like Egypt, India, and Kosovo as "safe third countries." EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner emphasized that the aim is to reduce the backlog of asylum cases and expedite immigration processes.

The commission's proposal must receive approval from both EU member countries and the European Parliament. If passed, asylum applications from prospective EU countries such as Albania, Bosnia, and others would likewise be accelerated. The urgency reflects the ongoing strain on EU facilities as they handle thousands of migration requests.

