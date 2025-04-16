SGPC Urges Government Action on Death Row Convict Rajoana
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has accused the Indian government of delaying its decision on the fate of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict involved in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. During a critical meeting, the SGPC urged the Supreme Court to compel the central government to make an immediate decision on whether to commute Rajoana's death sentence.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized the Sikh community's call for justice, not leniency, in matters concerning Rajoana and other Sikh prisoners. In a resolution passed during the meeting, the SGPC demanded swift governmental action and hinted at diplomatic efforts, including seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister, to facilitate a resolution in line with Sikh sentiments.
The plea for Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 Chandigarh blast, had been previously submitted under a mercy petition in 2012. Meanwhile, the SGPC is also advocating for the release of other Sikh prisoners, such as Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, further highlighting the community's wider quest for justice. They also seek collective input on governance matters concerning Sikh religious leadership, encouraging comprehensive policy development.
