India Launches First Indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Vessel, Paving Green Marine Future

In a significant milestone for India’s green technology and maritime innovation, Union Minister of Science & Technology and Vice President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Jitendra Singh, has hailed the successful development of India’s first indigenously built hydrogen fuel cell-powered inland waterway vessel. The vessel, launched under the "Harit Nauka" (Green Boat) initiative, marks a major leap forward in the nation's efforts to revolutionize shipping and inland waterway transport through clean and sustainable technologies.

A Symbol of Collaborative Innovation

At a high-level review meeting convened in New Delhi, Dr. Singh emphasized that the vessel’s development is a shining example of what public-private collaboration can achieve. The innovative green hydrogen-powered vessel was developed by Cochin Shipyard Ltd., featuring a cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell-based drivetrain created by KPIT Technologies. This technological breakthrough was made possible through extensive foundational research supported by CSIR and its associated laboratories.

“This is not just a milestone for Indian science and industry, but a giant leap towards making India a global leader in green marine technologies,” stated Dr. Singh. “It’s a living example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat in action, where indigenous innovation drives national transformation.”

From Lab to Launch: CSIR’s Role in Green Fuel Cell Tech

The genesis of this hydrogen-powered vessel traces back to CSIR’s visionary initiatives, particularly under the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI)—India’s largest publicly funded, industry-oriented R&D program. This program, Dr. Singh noted, is a unique platform that unites the best minds from academia, research institutions, and industry to pursue high-risk, high-reward technological innovations.

As part of the NMITLI programme, KPIT collaborated closely with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, and CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi. Together, they developed low-temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell systems that are now being translated into applications in marine transportation, defense systems, and the automotive sector.

The expertise cultivated through this initiative directly contributed to the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell-powered inland waterway vessel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This clean, zero-emission vessel is a significant stride toward reducing the carbon footprint of India’s waterborne transport.

Indigenous Scientific Instruments: Another Breakthrough

In addition to marine innovations, Dr. Jitendra Singh also lauded another recent technological achievement supported under the NMITLI programme—the development and commercialization of CSIR-TECHNOS Raman Spectrometers. These spectrometers (models CTR-300 and CTR-150) were co-developed by CSIR–Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR–AMPRI), Bhopal, and M/s TechnoS Instruments, Jaipur.

Approved for marketing in January 2022, these high-end indigenous spectrometers are designed for scientific and industrial applications and signify India's growing self-reliance in advanced instrumentation. Eleven units have already been deployed across research institutions and industries, with more expected to follow.

“These spectrometers are a testament to India's capacity for high-precision, high-impact scientific instrumentation,” the Minister remarked. “This positions us to be competitive on the global stage.”

Aligning Science with National Vision

Dr. Singh used the occasion to stress the importance of aligning CSIR’s scientific direction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He called upon CSIR leadership to continue nurturing industry-academia partnerships, intensify the translation of research into real-world solutions, and target critical technology domains that are vital for national progress.

During the meeting, Director General of CSIR, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, presented a comprehensive overview of CSIR’s ongoing research programs, partnerships, and achievements. She highlighted the organization’s focus on future-ready technologies, sustainable energy, and high-performance materials—all central to India’s strategic goals.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Singh concluded by reaffirming the government’s unwavering support for CSIR’s mission to drive innovation and excellence in science and technology. “We are entering an era where clean energy, sustainable development, and indigenous innovation must go hand in hand,” he said. “The hydrogen vessel, the Raman spectrometers, and the breakthroughs in fuel cell technology—these are just the beginning.”

With increasing momentum toward sustainable infrastructure and clean energy, the launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered vessel stands as a beacon of technological self-reliance, environmental consciousness, and future-forward thinking. It reaffirms India’s resolve to not just participate in the green revolution—but to lead it.