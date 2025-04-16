CDS Felicitates MacGregor Medal Awardees, Launches Book Honouring Bravery

In a prestigious ceremony held at the United Service Institution of India (USI), New Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan felicitated four Armed Forces personnel for their exceptional contributions to military reconnaissance, exploration, and adventure during the annual MacGregor Memorial Medal Award Ceremony. The event not only celebrated modern acts of valour but also underscored the Indian Armed Forces' rich tradition of courage and discovery.

MacGregor Memorial Medal Recipients (2023–2024)

The MacGregor Memorial Medal, one of the oldest recognitions of its kind, was presented to distinguished servicemen for their exemplary work in military expeditions and reconnaissance missions. The 2023 awardees included:

Wing Commander D Panda , Indian Air Force

EA (R) Rahul Kumar Pandey, Indian Navy

The 2024 honorees were:

CHEAA (R) Ram Ratan Jat , Indian Navy

Sergeant Jhumar Ram Poonia, Indian Air Force

These individuals were recognized for pushing the boundaries of exploration and operational excellence in some of the most challenging environments, upholding the proud legacy of the Indian Armed Forces.

A Medal Steeped in History

First instituted on July 3, 1888, the MacGregor Memorial Medal was established in memory of Maj Gen Sir Charles Metcalfe MacGregor, KCB, CSI, CIE – a legendary British Army officer and the founder of USI in 1870. Initially created to honour daring military reconnaissance and exploratory expeditions, the scope of the medal was expanded in 1986 to also include adventure activities carried out by Armed Forces personnel, especially post-independence.

Today, the medal is open to all serving and retired ranks of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Territorial Army, Reserve Forces, Rashtriya Rifles, and Assam Rifles. As of 2025, a total of 127 medals have been awarded, with 103 of them conferred before independence.

Noteworthy recipients include:

Capt FE Younghusband (1890)

Maj Gen Orde Charles Wingate (1943)

Maj ZC Bakshi, VrC (1949)

Col Narinder Kumar , for the pathbreaking exploration of the Siachen Glacier (1978–81)

Cdr Dilip Donde and Lt Cdr Abhilash Tomy, for their historic solo global circumnavigation voyages

These legendary figures set the benchmark for courage, resilience, and the spirit of exploration that continues to inspire future generations of soldiers and adventurers.

Launch of an Inspirational Biography

A highlight of the evening was the launch of the book "Bravest of the Brave", a compelling biography chronicling the life of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, decorated with the Ashoka Chakra (AC), Vir Chakra (VrC), and Sena Medal (SM). The book was officially unveiled by CDS General Anil Chauhan.

Authored by Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd), former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), the book offers an intimate look into the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of a true national hero. Through poignant storytelling, Lt Gen Dua captures the personal struggles, unwavering determination, and raw courage of a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for his nation.

General Chauhan praised the book for its emotional depth and authenticity, describing it as a “touching tribute to the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.” He added that the narrative serves as a reminder of the selfless service rendered by countless men and women in uniform and will remain a source of motivation for years to come.

A Celebration of Legacy and Inspiration

The ceremony at USI was more than an awards function—it was a celebration of the Indian Armed Forces’ enduring commitment to service, exploration, and national pride. It highlighted the evolving nature of modern military operations that now include strategic reconnaissance, extreme environmental missions, and solo endurance challenges across the globe.

By honouring the legacy of past heroes and recognizing the extraordinary contributions of today's servicemen, the event reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ deep-rooted tradition of valour, perseverance, and discovery.

As the stories of bravery and achievement continue to unfold, the MacGregor Memorial Medal remains a symbol of excellence and a beacon of inspiration for those who dare to go beyond the call of duty.