PRASA Begins Key Wage Talks with Labour Unions Amid 60-Day CCMA Deadline

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has officially commenced critical wage negotiations with labour unions as part of its response to a 60-day ultimatum issued by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The commission granted this extension following a formal dispute lodged by the unions regarding wage-related matters.

Group Chief Executive Officer Hishaam Emeran, accompanied by senior members of PRASA management, led the initial round of talks, which are expected to set the tone for an intensive period of negotiations. The agency emphasized its commitment to fostering a fair and transparent dialogue process that not only considers the needs of its employees but also safeguards the long-term financial viability of the organization.

“This meeting marks the beginning of critical engagements with our labour partners following the 60-day extension granted by the CCMA. It demonstrates our commitment to constructive dialogue and to addressing concerns raised by labour in a manner that balances the needs of our employees with the long-term sustainability of the organisation,” PRASA said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The agency added that the wage negotiation process will involve all recognized unions within the organization, with the objective of reaching an inclusive and equitable agreement that promotes labour stability and enhances employee morale.

Labour unions have been calling for what they describe as a “just and fair” wage increase, citing the rising cost of living, inflationary pressures, and the sacrifices made by workers during PRASA’s recent years of operational and financial instability. Workers are also seeking improvements in working conditions, improved safety protocols, and stronger commitments to long-term employment security.

PRASA acknowledged the demands and stressed that the organization is navigating a delicate balancing act—managing the financial strain of restoring national rail services while striving to meet the expectations of its workforce.

“We recognize the contributions of our employees, especially during the most difficult periods of rail service disruption. Our goal is to ensure that any agreement reached not only acknowledges these contributions but also supports the agency’s ability to continue operating efficiently and expanding services to communities across South Africa,” PRASA stated.

In recent months, PRASA has been accelerating its recovery efforts following years of neglect, infrastructure vandalism, and operational collapse. The agency reported that it has successfully recovered 35 out of 40 major commuter rail corridors across the country—a notable milestone in its broader rail revitalization plan.

“Efforts are continuing to optimise operations and reach full-service capacity,” PRASA confirmed, noting that work is ongoing to refurbish stations, upgrade signaling systems, improve security, and modernize rolling stock.

The rail agency, which plays a critical role in connecting millions of South Africans to work, education, and essential services, has been under immense pressure to not only restore services but to rebuild public confidence. Labour peace and employee satisfaction are seen as vital components of this broader turnaround strategy.

The wage negotiations will continue in the coming weeks, with both PRASA management and union representatives expected to return to the bargaining table for further sessions. While no specific figures have been disclosed regarding the wage proposals, insiders suggest that both sides are preparing to engage in substantive discussions.

The outcome of the talks will likely have broader implications for South Africa’s public transport landscape, as PRASA remains a cornerstone of affordable commuter mobility in urban and peri-urban areas.

PRASA has called for patience from the public and its workforce as the process unfolds, promising regular updates and a commitment to transparency throughout the negotiation period.