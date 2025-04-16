Crafting Laws with Vision: Haryana Hosts Global Legislative Training
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the balance of technical precision and societal needs in legislative drafting at the International Training Programme. Emphasizing inclusivity, transparency, and progress, he hailed India's legislative system, promoting cooperation and innovation across democratic institutions globally.
- Country:
- India
In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of integrating societal emotions and needs into legislative drafting, beyond mere technicalities. Addressing the 36th International Training Programme at Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he emphasized crafting laws that both tackle current issues and drive societal progress.
Saini praised India's legislative system for setting benchmarks in social justice and inclusivity, crediting e-governance for increased transparency. The Chief Minister outlined the state's progress in sectors like education and healthcare, aiming to modernize legislative processes.
Attendees from 13 countries joined the initiative, fostering knowledge exchange and legislative transparency. Saini extended a warm welcome, promoting global cooperation and cultural understanding, while honoring participants with mementos to commemorate their experiences in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges SEBI for Greater Transparency in Investment Fund Disclosures
Bihar Bureaucrats: Assets Disclosed, Wealth and Transparency Unveiled
Defence Secretary Launches Special Hindi ‘Samvad’ Issue, Celebrates Govt Transparency
Waqf Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha: Transparency or Targeting?
Senate Pushes for Transparency in Military Aviation Safety