Supreme Court Upholds Finality in Pension Dispute

The Supreme Court has reiterated the principle of finality in litigation, rejecting a writ petition filed by former employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation seeking pension benefits. The case, which had already been settled in 2016, was ruled as 'thoroughly misconceived' by the bench led by Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The apex court made clear that reopening concluded cases could lead to chaos in the administration of justice. The court underscored that dissatisfaction with a court's decision should be addressed through established channels like review petitions, not through new writ proceedings, emphasizing the importance of lasting judicial conclusions.

The ex-employees sought relief through a writ petition under Article 32, arguing their pension benefits were unfairly denied. However, the Supreme Court firmly dismissed the petition, reinforcing its previous stance laid out in several landmark cases, including 'Indian Council for Enviro-Legal Action versus Union of India', that final judgments should not be easily unsettled.

