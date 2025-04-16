Amit Shah to Grace CRPF's Historic 86th Raising Day Parade

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marks its 86th Raising Day with a grand parade event, set to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief guest. Held at the CRPF Group Centre, the event celebrates the force's unwavering service and accomplishments.

Originally known as 'Crown Representative Police', the unit was established on July 27, 1939, during British rule and was later renamed by Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1949. CRPF has since evolved into the world's largest paramilitary force, lauded for its roles in domestic security, counter-insurgency, and international peacekeeping missions.

The ceremony will feature eight contingents parading, followed by Home Minister Amit Shah awarding gallantry medals to commendable CRPF personnel. A tribute to the martyrs at the 'Shaheed Sthal' and interactions with their families, parade commanders, and jawans are also scheduled.

