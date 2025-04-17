RJD MLA's Surrender: A Case of Alleged Extortion and Political Conspiracy

In a significant development, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav has surrendered before a court in Bihar, responding to extortion allegations leveled against him. The Bihar Police has been on the lookout for Yadav as part of an investigation following complaints from a local builder who reported receiving threatening calls from the MLA and his associates.

The builder claimed he faced extortion demands while constructing an apartment in Patna's Khagaul area. During an extensive search operation on April 11, the police unearthed various incriminating items, including Rs 10 lakh in cash and significant cheque evidence. Authorities also revealed that the accused had forged property-related documents.

Yadav, asserting his innocence, addressed reporters post-surrender, describing himself as a victim of political machinations and expressing concerns for his safety. He reiterated the threat to his life and declared his intention to seek bail if unharmed. The investigation continues as authorities scrutinize the network of individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)