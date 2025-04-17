Left Menu

RJD MLA's Surrender: A Case of Alleged Extortion and Political Conspiracy

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrendered to a court amid allegations of extortion, claiming political conspiracy and threats to his life. Police had conducted searches in connection with the case, seizing incriminating evidence. The case involves a complaint from a Patna-based builder reporting extortion threats and document forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:51 IST
RJD MLA's Surrender: A Case of Alleged Extortion and Political Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav has surrendered before a court in Bihar, responding to extortion allegations leveled against him. The Bihar Police has been on the lookout for Yadav as part of an investigation following complaints from a local builder who reported receiving threatening calls from the MLA and his associates.

The builder claimed he faced extortion demands while constructing an apartment in Patna's Khagaul area. During an extensive search operation on April 11, the police unearthed various incriminating items, including Rs 10 lakh in cash and significant cheque evidence. Authorities also revealed that the accused had forged property-related documents.

Yadav, asserting his innocence, addressed reporters post-surrender, describing himself as a victim of political machinations and expressing concerns for his safety. He reiterated the threat to his life and declared his intention to seek bail if unharmed. The investigation continues as authorities scrutinize the network of individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025