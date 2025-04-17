Left Menu

Mass Arrests in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Crackdown Intensifies

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, authorities have arrested 22 Naxalites and seized explosive materials. The apprehensions occurred at three locations through a coordinated operation by the CoBRA unit and local police. Recovered materials include tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, and Maoist pamphlets. Arrested cadres ranged from 19 to 45 years of age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:08 IST
Mass Arrests in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Crackdown Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chhattisgarh have carried out a significant crackdown on Naxalite activities, arresting 22 individuals and seizing explosive materials in Bijapur district. The arrests occurred at three locations, reflecting intensified operations in the region.

The CoBRA unit, alongside local police, detained seven cadres near Tekmetla village during an area domination operation. This followed the apprehension of six Naxalites in Belchar village and nine in Kandakarka forest.

Recovered materials included tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, and Maoist literature, underscoring the seriousness of the threat. The arrested individuals are aged between 19 and 45, as per police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025