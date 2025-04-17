Mass Arrests in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Crackdown Intensifies
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, authorities have arrested 22 Naxalites and seized explosive materials. The apprehensions occurred at three locations through a coordinated operation by the CoBRA unit and local police. Recovered materials include tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, and Maoist pamphlets. Arrested cadres ranged from 19 to 45 years of age.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Chhattisgarh have carried out a significant crackdown on Naxalite activities, arresting 22 individuals and seizing explosive materials in Bijapur district. The arrests occurred at three locations, reflecting intensified operations in the region.
The CoBRA unit, alongside local police, detained seven cadres near Tekmetla village during an area domination operation. This followed the apprehension of six Naxalites in Belchar village and nine in Kandakarka forest.
Recovered materials included tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, and Maoist literature, underscoring the seriousness of the threat. The arrested individuals are aged between 19 and 45, as per police officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- arrests
- explosives
- CoBRA
- CRPF
- police
- Bijapur
- Maoist
- pamphlets
ALSO READ
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang
Crackdown at the Border: Police Forces Unite to Bust Cow-Slaughter Gang