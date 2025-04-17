Mass Arrests in Chhattisgarh: Naxal Crackdown Intensifies

Authorities in Chhattisgarh have carried out a significant crackdown on Naxalite activities, arresting 22 individuals and seizing explosive materials in Bijapur district. The arrests occurred at three locations, reflecting intensified operations in the region.

The CoBRA unit, alongside local police, detained seven cadres near Tekmetla village during an area domination operation. This followed the apprehension of six Naxalites in Belchar village and nine in Kandakarka forest.

Recovered materials included tiffin bombs, gelatin sticks, and Maoist literature, underscoring the seriousness of the threat. The arrested individuals are aged between 19 and 45, as per police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)