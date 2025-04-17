Tragic Boating Accident Shatters Fishing Event

A tragic boating crash claimed the lives of three individuals during a Major League Fishing event in Alabama, local media reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed the incident occurred after two fishing boats collided at Lewis Smith Lake, resulting in three fatalities and three injuries.

In light of the tragedy, Major League Fishing cancelled the event's final day, leaving fans and participants in shock. The organization did not release additional details, pending further investigation.

Efforts to gather more information have been made, with Reuters reaching out to the ALEA for comments regarding the ongoing investigation into the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)