NCLAT Orders Redaction of Google's Confidential Revenue Data
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the removal of excerpts from a confidential letter containing Google's revenue information from a previous judgment. The excerpts in question were included in the judgment against Google's Play Store policy. NCLAT agreed to maintain confidentiality by redacting the extracts.
- Country:
- India
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has moved to protect Google's confidential revenue data. In a recent ruling, the tribunal ordered the removal of specific excerpts from its judgment, which quoted privileged information regarding Google's finances.
The decision follows an appeal from Alphabet Inc. and Google Inc., who contested the inclusion of Paragraphs 97 to 100 in NCLAT's prior judgment. This section referenced a confidential letter submitted by Google in response to revenue data requests.
In agreeing with Alphabet Inc. and Google Inc., NCLAT Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra instructed that the contested paragraphs be redacted from the judgment and all related public records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
