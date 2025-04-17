EaseMyTrip Distances Itself from Mahadev Betting Controversy

EaseMyTrip, a prominent travel booking platform, has firmly denied any involvement with the Mahadev betting app following recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED conducted these searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, focusing on co-founder Nishant Pitti's premises.

Despite the extensive multi-state operation, which encompassed 55 locations including major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, no incriminating evidence or documents were found at EaseMyTrip's office. The company clarified that no seizures were made, distancing itself from any connections to the betting scandal.

An EaseMyTrip spokesperson emphasized the organization's commitment to transparency and cooperation with authorities throughout the investigation, asserting that they have neither direct nor indirect ties to any betting platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)