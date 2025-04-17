Unity Against Terror: The Dotani Tribe's Stand in South Waziristan

In a significant display of communal solidarity, tribal elders in South Waziristan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have pledged to thwart any terrorist activities within their territory.

This vow comes in the wake of escalating terrorism incidents and the brutal murder of two Dotani tribe constables, igniting widespread outrage and grief among locals.

The Dotani tribe's firm stance is seen as a major setback for terrorists, conveying a powerful message of unified resistance and a province-wide rejection of terrorism.

