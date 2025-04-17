Supreme Court Halts Denotification of Waqf Properties Amid Legal Tug-of-War
The Supreme Court has stopped the denotification of waqf properties until May 5, pending a governmental response to legal challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre opposed the court's suggestion to stay the Act's disputed provisions, which allow non-Muslims on waqf boards, citing legislative history and recent amendments.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has put a temporary halt on the denotification of waqf properties, including 'waqf by user,' and any appointments to the central waqf council and boards as it awaits a response from the Centre. This decision follows legal challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
The Centre opposed the Supreme Court's interim order suggestion, arguing that the legislation was thoughtfully crafted by Parliament. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that staying the Act's disputed provisions could have serious implications if enacted without hearing the government's stance.
The apex court's order blocks key parts of the Waqf Act, particularly those threatening judicially recognized waqf properties. The court seeks a balance of equities in its forthcoming May 5 hearing, allowing both government and petitioners to present preliminary objections and arguments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debates on Property Rights
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Property Rights Debate
Waqf Bill 2025: A Transformative Leap for Minority Property Rights
JPC had 38 sittings, examined 98.2 lakh memorandums before Parliament's both houses passed it: Solicitor general Tushar Mehta in Waqf case.
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.