Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Denotification of Waqf Properties Amid Legal Tug-of-War

The Supreme Court has stopped the denotification of waqf properties until May 5, pending a governmental response to legal challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre opposed the court's suggestion to stay the Act's disputed provisions, which allow non-Muslims on waqf boards, citing legislative history and recent amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:18 IST
Supreme Court Halts Denotification of Waqf Properties Amid Legal Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has put a temporary halt on the denotification of waqf properties, including 'waqf by user,' and any appointments to the central waqf council and boards as it awaits a response from the Centre. This decision follows legal challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Centre opposed the Supreme Court's interim order suggestion, arguing that the legislation was thoughtfully crafted by Parliament. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that staying the Act's disputed provisions could have serious implications if enacted without hearing the government's stance.

The apex court's order blocks key parts of the Waqf Act, particularly those threatening judicially recognized waqf properties. The court seeks a balance of equities in its forthcoming May 5 hearing, allowing both government and petitioners to present preliminary objections and arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025