Supreme Court Halts Denotification of Waqf Properties Amid Legal Tug-of-War

The Supreme Court has put a temporary halt on the denotification of waqf properties, including 'waqf by user,' and any appointments to the central waqf council and boards as it awaits a response from the Centre. This decision follows legal challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Centre opposed the Supreme Court's interim order suggestion, arguing that the legislation was thoughtfully crafted by Parliament. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that staying the Act's disputed provisions could have serious implications if enacted without hearing the government's stance.

The apex court's order blocks key parts of the Waqf Act, particularly those threatening judicially recognized waqf properties. The court seeks a balance of equities in its forthcoming May 5 hearing, allowing both government and petitioners to present preliminary objections and arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)